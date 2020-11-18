SEC adapting to help league crown champion during pandemic

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Commissioner Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference have their finish line in sight: The league championship game is set for Dec. 19 in Atlanta.

The division champs might not be the only SEC teams playing that day. The SEC came into this season with a contingency plan to deal with coronavirus-related issues.

While those plans have been severely tested as the pandemic has wreaked havoc, SEC officials continue adapting to navigate setbacks in their pursuit of a league title and possible national championship.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says the plan could be day-to-day to get to the end of the season.

(Story via The Associated Press)