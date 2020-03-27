Scott Fire Department assisting elderly with shopping

Breaking News
by: KLFY Staff

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Fire Department is helping the elderly practice social distancing by offering to do their grocery shopping for them.

“As firefighters, we are trained to protect our customers from various hazards,” said Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Sonnier said the service is being offered to those who really need it as a last resort. Those who need the service are asked to contact the department via its Facebook page.

Requirements are as follows:

  • The store must be a grocery store in the town limits of Scott
  • There must be a written list of groceries (necessities only, please)
  • Payment is the responsibility of the person making the request, either with cash or by check. A copy of the receipt will be issued by the firefighter.

Sonnier said firefighters can also pick up pre-ordered, curbside orders.

