Saints open season with 30-28 win over Texans on Lutz 58 yard field goal

by: Eric Geller

The New Orleans Saints ended a string of five consecutive season-opening losses defeating the Houston Texans Monday night in both teams’ season opener, 30-28.

In an exciting finish, Saints kicker Will Lutz knocked home a career-best 58 yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation to give the Saints the win.

New Orleans gave up 440 yards of offense to the Texans who took a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds left in regulation when quarterback DeShawn Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 37 yard scoring strike.

After that score, future hall-of-fame Saints quarterback Drew Brees needed 35 seconds to get Lutz in position for his game-winning field goal.

