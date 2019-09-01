Saints Make Cuts to 53 Man Roster

The New Orleans Saints whittled down to the league’s mandated 53 man regular season roster Saturday by cutting or waiving 15 players.

Among the contracts terminated were defensive tackles Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams. Among those waived were three year tight end Dan Arnold and, surprisingly, undrafted rookie wide receiver Emmanuel Butler.

The 6-foot-5 Butler, who played his college ball at Northern Arizona, was a training camp standout early on getting much praise from Saints head coach Sean Payton. He later, missed several practices and the first preseason game because of an undisclosed injury and didn’t make a catch until the Saints third preseason game in New Jersey against the New York Jets.

Three players were put on the Injured Reserve list including third year offensive lineman Cameron Tom.

You can hear from Tom and Dan Arnold in the video report above as they awaited their fates during this NFL cut down weekend.

Some of the players waived by the Saints can be resigned to the practice squad should they pass through waivers without being picked up by another team before a Sunday 2pm CDT deadline.