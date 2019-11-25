ENTER TO WIN
Saints get away with a win at home thanks to Lutz late field goal

Uncategorized

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

The New Orleans Saints expected the Carolina Panthers to bring their “A” game this Sunday as they were desperate for a win, riding a 2 game losing streak and 5-5 on the season.

Panthers QB Kyle Allen threw for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns. As a team, Carolina rushed for 121 yards.

The Saints tallied 300 passing and 118 rushing yards. Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passing attempts and threw 3 touchdowns.

With 0:03 left in the game, score tied 31-31, Saints kicker Wil Lutz drilled a 33 yard field goal to win the game 34-31.

For more on the Saints win, click the video provided.

