It’s a new week for the New Orleans Saints after one their worst offensive performances this past Sunday and as they try to move on, they just can’t get away from the bad news.

Starting right guard Andrus Peat, underwent surgery today for a broken arm that is expected to sideline him for six weeks.

Not only that, but cornerback Marshon Lattimore and punt returner Deonte Harris did not participate in practice today due to hamstring injuries.

