Sagstrom Finishes T20 In Olympic Women’s Golf

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfer Madelene Sagstrom, in her first Olympic experience, finished in a tie for 20th as the 72-hole tournament ended Saturday in Tokyo.
Sagstrom, who got off to a promising start with a 5-under round 66 and was 8-under after two rounds, was unable to keep pace with the scores over the final 36 holes, closing with a 1-over 72 in the final round.
Sagstrom, of Sweden who earned All-America honors as the SEC Player of the Year in 2015, finished the event at 7-under par 277 (66-68-71-72). It took 16-under par to reach the medal stand in a competition with the gold medal won by Nelly Korda of the United States at 17-under par.
