For the first time in program history, Tennessee is hosting a Super Regional and passionate fan bases make for an interesting postseason. There’s no love loss between LSU and UT, especially after the Vols swept the Tigers back in March.

LSU fans travel extremely well and there’s purple and gold all over Knoxville. I caught up with both fan bases to find out who is punching their ticket to the College World Series.

For more on the Vols and Tigers, click the video provided.