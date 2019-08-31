Remarkable image captured from inside Hurricane Dorian’s eye

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters journeyed into the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday and came back with an extraordinary picture.
The National Hurricane Center credited Paul Chang with the photograph on Twitter.
Chang captured the image aboard NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft, the post says.
LATEST STORIES:
- LIVE TRACK: ‘Severe’ Hurricane Dorian’s track shifting east, expected to hit Bahamas hard
- Kansas rallies to beat Indiana State 24-17 in Miles’ debut
- Acadian Ambulance deploys to help with Hurricane Dorian evacuations
- Fort Smith dispatcher under fire after 911 call released
- Louisiana treasurer launches online searchable debt database