A firearm-free zone encompasses a 1,000 foot radius of a public or private school, and the University of Louisiana Lafayette. Parc Sans Souci, where the protest by black militia group NFAC will be held on Saturday, is not within one of those zones. However, if you go down half a block on Vermilion Street or Polk street, from the park, the zone starts.

"If someone does have a firearm in that zone, they're going to be told to leave that area immediately," said Captain John Mowell, of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. "If they don't leave, then it will go on from there."