Police: Chatham man arrested, accused of driving stolen truck to sell a stolen pistol

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — A Chatham man has been arrested after deputies say he tried to sell a pistol that was stolen from another parish.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Jimmy Graham Loop on Wednesday evening,

The witness told police that 33-year-old Eric Wilkins had come to the home in a GMC pickup truck and was trying to sell a Springfield XDM pistol for $300.

When deputies questioned Wilkins, he admitted to stealing the GMC pickup and the pistol in Rapides Parish. He also admitted to trying to sell the gun to the witness for $300.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe with suspected Methamphetamine in the center console.

Wilkins, according to the report, admitted that he used the pipe earlier in the day to smoke Methamphetamine.

Deputies also noted in the report that Wilkins was convicted of Burglary in 2014.

Wilkins was arrested, taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center, and booked on the following charges:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wilkins bond has been set at $20,500.