Pelicans Unveil 2019-20 Regular Season

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2019-20 regular season schedule, presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will tip off the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 against the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. New Orleans will host its regular season home opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans will be featured on national television a franchise-record 30 times during the 2019-20 campaign. In addition to the season opener at Toronto, TNT is scheduled to broadcast New Orleans’ matchups vs. Denver (Oct. 31), at Phoenix (Nov. 21), vs. Dallas (Dec. 3), at Memphis (Jan. 20), vs. Milwaukee (Feb. 4) and at the Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 25). ESPN is scheduled to broadcast 11 Pelicans contests – New Orleans’ home opener vs. Dallas (Oct. 25), vs. L.A. Lakers (Nov. 27), at Milwaukee (Dec. 11), at Golden State (Dec. 20), at Denver (Dec. 25), at L.A. Lakers (Jan. 3), at New York (Jan. 10), vs. Boston (Jan. 26), at Portland (Feb. 21), vs. L.A. Lakers (March 1) and at Sacramento (March 11). The Pelicans are scheduled to be featured twice during the season by ABC – a Saturday matinee contest vs. the Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 18) and a Sunday matinee matchup at Houston (Feb. 2). This marks the first regular season appearance on ABC for New Orleans since April 12, 2009. NBA TV is scheduled to broadcast 10 Pelicans contests – vs. Golden State (Oct. 28), at Brooklyn (Nov. 4), vs. Houston (Nov. 11), vs. Portland (Nov. 19), at Utah (Nov. 23), at Oklahoma City (Nov. 29), vs. Detroit (Dec. 9), at Portland (Dec. 23), vs. Houston (Dec. 29) and at Golden State (Feb. 23). Additionally, ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast two Pelicans games – at Houston (Feb. 2) and vs. Milwaukee (Feb. 4).

Seventeen of the Pelicans’ 41 games at the Smoothie King Center will be played on Friday (7), Saturday (3), or Sunday (7). All home games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., with the exception of two nationally televised games which will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. (Oct. 31 vs. Denver; Nov. 27 vs. L.A. Lakers) as the second-half of an ESPN doubleheader; two Tuesday night nationally televised games set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. (Dec. 3 vs. Dallas; Feb 4. vs. Milwaukee) as the front-end of a national doubleheader on TNT; two Saturday contests tipping off at 6 p.m. (Dec. 28 vs. Indiana; Apr. 11 vs. Philadelphia) and one Saturday contest vs. L.A. Clippers at 2:30 p.m. (Jan. 18); two Sunday games scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Nov. 17 vs. Golden State; Mar. 22 vs. Sacramento), one Sunday matchup tipping off at 2:30 p.m. (Dec. 15 vs. Orlando), one Sunday game at 4:30 p.m. (Dec. 1 vs. Orlando) and one Sunday contest slated for 5 p.m. (Jan. 26 vs. Boston).

The Pelicans’ longest home stand is a four game stretch from April 7-13 when New Orleans will play host to Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington. Conversely, New Orleans has three four-game road trips during the season – from Dec. 18-25 with stops in Minnesota, Golden State, Portland and Denver; March 8-14 with stops in Minnesota, Sacramento, Utah and Los Angeles (Clippers); and March 29 through April 5 with contests in Orlando, Atlanta, Washington and San Antonio.

New Orleans will play Western Conference opponents four times each (2 home, 2 road), with the exception of Phoenix (2 home, 1 road), Sacramento (1 home, 2 road), Minnesota (1 home, 2 road) and Denver (2 home, 1 road).

