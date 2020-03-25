Breaking News
LDH: 1,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana
STATE NEWS
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

COVID-19 Quick Links

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

Part Two: Ben McDonald names LSU Tigers who are likely not coming back

Uncategorized

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

With LSU Baseball on hold, the future is up in the air for current Tigers. LSU’s 2020 squad was filled with a ton of youth and only 2 seniors and 10 juniors, who are now trying to figure out what their next move is going be.

It’s unclear whether or not the NCAA is going to grant eligibility relief for collegiate athletes who had their seasons cut short because of the cancellations amid the coronavirus concerns.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with McDonald to get his perspective on the future of Tiger baseball.

For more, click the video provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus