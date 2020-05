Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s golf team received a big boost for the 2020-21 season when Philip Barbaree announced he would be returning for a fifth season two weeks ago. The four-year starter and Shreveport native still has some things left he’d like to accomplish while wearing the Purple and Gold.

“This group of guys has a chance to do something special,” Barbaree said. “We have a lot of experience on the roster as well as new talent coming in. We’re looking forward to seeing how great we can become together.