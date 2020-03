OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor announced this morning that all city buildings are closed effective immediately to the public as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.

Alsandor said the city will remain open for business transactions that can be done over the phone or through the City Hall’s drive-thru window and online services. City Hall’s drop box is also open for use, though no cash payments are accepted through the drop box.