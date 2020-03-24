One-on-one with former LSU stud Ben McDonald

Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
by: Chessa Bouche

The LSU Baseball season is officially over after the SEC canceled all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions for the rest of the 2019-20 season, including all remaining SEC championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick and current ESPN/SEC analyst Ben McDonald had strong words when asked about the NCAA’s ruling.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with McDonald to talk about what’s next for LSU Baseball.

For more, click the video provided.

