One-on-one with former LSU stud Ben McDonald

The LSU Baseball season is officially over after the SEC canceled all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions for the rest of the 2019-20 season, including all remaining SEC championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick and current ESPN/SEC analyst Ben McDonald had strong words when asked about the NCAA’s ruling.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with McDonald to talk about what’s next for LSU Baseball.

