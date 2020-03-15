No more presumptive positives — all COVID-19 cases are confirmed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is no longer referring to coronavirus cases as “presumptive positives.”

Up until now, patients that tested positive for the virus were called “presumptive positives,” as confirmation on an actual diagnosis had to come directly from the CDC. However, in a press release today, LDH said that the test for coronavirus has proven to be so reliable, that all cases are being confirmed on the state level instead of awaiting a CDC approval.

This news comes as the state launches a new dashboard on the LDH website that lists the number of positive cases, the number of people who have been tested and the number of deaths in Louisiana. The dashboard also shows the number of parishes with reported positive cases and has an interactive heat map showing where each case was noted.

“Our commitment is to share as much information with the public as possible and we hope this dashboard is a useful tool,” said Stephen Russo, interim secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “While this virus has not reached every parish of our state, we believe that it will. It is important that we all take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this illness. The public is warned to practice social distancing, stay home if you are sick and be sure to wash your hands.”