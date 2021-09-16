MSDH leaders: Mississippi leads in COVID deaths per capita

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state is number on in COVID-19 deaths per capita. They said Mississippi also leads in monoclonal antibody treatment.

However, COVID-19 is still have a major impact on pregnant women. According to MSDH officials, 15 mothers have died while they were pregnant due to COVID-19. Eight of the deaths have occured since July 2021.

“We have had late pregnancy loss after 20 weeks, among 72 COVID patients in the state of Mississippi,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. “So to protect the moms and also protect the babies, we need to prevent COVID infection. We need to look into getting the antibodies, if pregnant women get COVID because it’s an absolute indicator as is the COVID vaccine for any part of pregnancy.”

Health officials said the 15 mothers who died were not fully vaccinated. Their ages range from 23 to 40.