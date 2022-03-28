UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges.

Fendall reported that:

Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022

Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021

Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and 2021

According to Fendall, officers did not fire their weapons and no officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Four Monroe men have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after the driver of the car they were in had shot at a Monroe Police Department patrol unit, according to a Monroe Police Department arrest affidavit.

The affidavit indicated that on Sunday, March 27, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., officers reported that they saw 20-year-old Xavian Bilton of Monroe driving a white Nissan Altima. According to officers, Bilton shot four times at a marked patrol unit while traveling South on Martin Luther King Jr. Service Road, approaching Harvester Drive.

Officers reported that Bilton then sped away while attempting to evade the vehicle behind him. The affidavit stated that Bilton drove more than 70 miles per hour while trying to escape the pursuing police vehicles.

According to the affidavit, officers caught up with Bilton and activated their emergency lights and sirens.

Officers stated that Bilton refused to stop the car and continued fleeing from officers during this time. Authorities reported that Bilton continued to break the speed limit while driving in the opposite travel lane. Monroe Police stated they then stopped Bilton’s car in a driveway of the 4000 block of Booker Street.

Police reported that they made contact with Bilton there along with three other passengers who were 21-year-old Kilarrious Owens of Monroe, 19-year-old Jamari Deburr of Monroe, and 22-year-old Rayshawn Hollins of Monroe. At this point, officers stated they arrested the four and observed a strong and distinct odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Authorities reported that they then searched the car and found approximately 45 grams of marijuana in two separate clear baggies, a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and two loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handguns. According to the affidavit, police confirmed that one of the Glock 27 handguns was reported stolen. The affidavit indicated that the Monroe Police Department Heat officers advised all four men of their Miranda Rights to question them.

Authorities stated that Bilton admitted to both possessing the firearm used in this incident and shooting at an officer’s patrol unit because he thought someone was following him.

Officers reported that they seized the firearm used in the shooting, and the four spent .40 caliber shell casings ejected from it. According to the affidavit, police said Bilton’s actions endangered the lives of the other three passengers, other motorists, and an officer’s life. Police stated that Bilton also admitted to possessing an unknown amount of marijuana during the incident.

The affidavit indicated that officers transported the four men to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. According to police, no one admitted to possessing either of the Glock 27 firearms during the incident.

Officers reported that Owens was seated in the front passenger seat.

According to the affidavit, when officers searched the vehicle, they also found a black ski mask on the front passenger floorboard, a loaded Glock 27 under the front passenger seat, which was within Owens’ immediate reach.

Authorities reported that they saw Deburr seated in the rear left passenger seat. The affidavit indicated that police took Deburr to the Monroe Police Department for further questioning about the shooting.

During the investigation, officers reported that Hollins would not give police any information about the firearms and marijuana found inside the car. According to the affidavit, Hollins told police that the items belonged to the other people in the car. Authorities stated that Hollins also told police that Bilton fired several shots while driving because he feared being followed. Police reported that Hollins would not tell where they were going before the incident.

According to the affidavit the four were arrested with the following charges:

Bilton:

20-year-old Xavian Bilton

One count of Attempted First Degree Murder

One count of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities/Aggravated Assault

One count of Assault by Drive-by Shooting

One count of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Schedule 1

One count of Flight from an Officer/Aggravated Flight from an Officer

One count of Illegal Carrying Weapon (Presence of Narcotics)

Owens:

21-year-old Kilarrious Owens

One count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

One count of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Schedule 1

Deburr:

19-year-old Jamari Deburr

One count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

One count of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Schedule 1

Hollins:

22-year-old Rayshawn Hollins