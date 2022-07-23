ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — An Alexandria man is facing charges after a patrolling officer caught him shooting at a vehicle near the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive.

Demetrius Green, Sr., 51, of Alexandria, was running after a white truck Friday night, shooting at it with a handgun when the officer saw him, according to the police department.

No injuries were reported. Green was arrested for illegal discharge of a weapon and aggravated assault.

If anyone has information about this case or any other crime, call the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6569.