Mainieri to Join Manship School COVID-19 Panel

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth installment of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs’ Communications & COVID-19 series will explore how sporting organizations are mitigating the cancellation of thousands of events since global shutdowns began and what fans can expect as sports begin to return. The conversation will be Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

“Effects of COVID-19 on the Sports Industry” will cover the inventive adjustments of sporting organizations to fill the content void created by the lack of live events and keep fans entertained during lockdown. From athletes training in their houses to ESPN’s virtual NFL draft, panelists will discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the sporting industry and what we can expect moving into a post-COVID-19 normal.

Manship School Adjunct Instructor and FOX 44 Evening News Anchor Chad Sabadie will moderate. The following are panelists:

Aaron Bates – Coordinating Media Operator, ESPN

Allysha Chapman – Olympic Bronze Medalist; Professional Soccer Player, Canada Women’s National Team, Houston Dash

Paul Mainieri – Head Baseball Coach, Louisiana State University

Katherine Terrell – Saints Reporter, The Athletic

"Effects of COVID-19 on the Sports Industry" and all events in the Communications & COVID-19 series

For more information, contact ksibley1@lsu.edu.

