INDIANAPOLIS – LSU’s Angel Reese is one of 21 players featured on the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA Player of the Year watchlist, competing as one of the top players in the country.

LSU is inside the AP Top 5 for the first time since 2009 and the Tigers are one of the three remaining undefeated teams in the country.

The first-year LSU star has entered her name into the national player of the year conversation with a dominating start to her career in Baton Rouge. Reese has 16 double-doubles through 16 games to start the season, a SEC record for most double-doubles to start a season. The LSU record for consecutive double-doubles is held by Sylvia Fowles who had 19 in a row throughout the 2006-07 season. She is averaging 24.2 points and 15.6 points.

Reese is the only player in the country with multiple 20/20 games this season. Her first came against Oregon State in Maui in December with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Her second came last week against Texas A&M where she scored 26 and hauled in a school-record 28 rebounds, the most by a player in the SEC since the conference started sponsoring women’s basketball in 1982. Maree Jackson previously held the LSU record after having 27-rebound games in

The Baltimore, Maryland native has been putting up historic numbers all season. In a game against Lamar in December, Reese did something that no pro or college basketball player has done in at least the past 20 years. Reese is the only NBA, WNBA or Division I men’s or women’s player in the last 20 years to have at least 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ steals and shoot over 80-percent in the same game.

With 32 points in that game against Lamar and 30 in LSU’s next game in Maui against Montana State, Reese became the first LSU player since Elaine Powell during the 1995-96 season with consecutive 30-point games. Then came her 20/20 game against OSU. Reese was named ESPN National Player of the Week for her impressive 3-game stretch.

Reese has scored at least 20 points in 13 games this season. She had a stretch of nine consecutive 20+ point games as she became the first player since Seimone Augustus in 2006 to record that many 20-point games in a row.

Following the complete Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Midseason Watch List:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (6-5, Sr., F, St. Thomas, USVI)

Cameron Brink, Stanford (6-4, Jr., F, Beaverton, Ore.)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa (6-0, Jr., G, West Des Moines, Iowa)

Zia Cooke, South Carolina (5-9, Sr., G, Toledo, Ohio)

Monika Czinano, Iowa, (6-3, 5th, F/C, Watertown, Minn.)

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn (6-3, Jr., F, Kingston, Ont.)

Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu, South Florida, (6-4, Sr., F, Nkongsamba, Cameroon)

Azzi Fudd, UConn (5-11, So., G, Arlington, Va.)

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana (6-3, Sr., F, Gorham, Maine)

Haley Jones, Stanford (6-1, Sr., G, Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech (6-6, Sr., C, Summerfield, N.C.)

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State (5-8, Fr., G, Miami, Fla.)

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame (5-10, So., G, Phillipsburg, N.J.)

Diamond Miller, Maryland (6-3, Sr., G, Somerset, N.J.)

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul (6-1, So., F, Chicago, Ill.)

Nika Mühl, UConn (5-10, Jr., G, Zagreb, Croatia)

Charisma Osborne, UCLA (5-9, Sr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)

Alissa Pili, Utah (6-2, Jr., F, Anchorage, Alaska)

Angel Reese, LSU (6-3, So., F, Baltimore, Md.)

Maddie Siegrist, Villanova (6-1, Sr., F, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)

Keishana Washington (5-7, Gr., G, Pickering, Ont.)

The winner of the 2022-23 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will announced at the Final Four in Dallas and formally recognized at the USBWA’s College Basketball Awards on Monday, April 10 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. She will be joined in St. Louis by the Oscar Robertson Trophy winner as the men’s national player of the year. The women’s and men’s national coaches of the year and the two national freshman players of the year will be honored as well, the winners of the Wayman Tisdale Award and Tamika Catchings Award.

The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is presented annually to the women’s national player of the year by the USBWA. Named for the legendary UCLA guard, the award was first presented in the 1987-88 season and formally named in Meyers Drysdale’s honor in the 2011-12 season. Ann Meyers Drysdale played at UCLA from 1974-78, which pre-dates the USBWA All-America selections. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)