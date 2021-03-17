LSU’s Harrison named Men’s Indoor National Field Athlete of the Year

Baton Rouge, La. – JuVaughn Harrison added another accolade to his growing list of accomplishments on Wednesday afternoon when he was named the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Men’s Indoor National Field Athlete of the Year.





JuVaughn Harrison winning NCAA Championship High Jump & Long Jump (Courtesy: LSU Athletics)

Harrison just won his third and fourth national titles last weekend at the NCAA Championships as he became the first man to ever sweep high jump and long jump national titles at the same NCAA indoor meet. Not only did he win those events, but he did it with some impressive personal bests. He won the high jump with a career best clearance of 7’ 6.50” (2.30 meters) and the long jump with a career best leap of 27’ 8.75”(8.45 meters) all within a span of two hours. The mark of 27’ 8.75” was the third best in collegiate history.

He competed in seven events during the 2021 indoor season and won six times while finishing runner up once. Two weeks prior to his national championship performance, Harrison did the same exact thing at the SEC Championships winning the high jump and long jump titles. For that performance he was awarded the Cliff Harper Trophy that is awarded to the top point scorer at the conference meet.

Harrison has won four national titles and five SEC titles in his career and owns the LSU school record in both the indoor high jump and indoor long jump. He becomes the first field athlete in LSU history to win this award and only the second athlete in program history to win it; Xavier Carter won the track equivalent of this award in 2006.

(Release via LSU Athletics)