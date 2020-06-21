LSU’s Gymnastics Installs Scissor Lift for Vault Landings

BATON ROUGE – The top training center in collegiate gymnastics received an upgrade during the offseason with the addition of a scissor lift on one of the three vault landing areas.

The upgrade will allow one of the top vault teams in the country to train more efficiently and safer under assistant coach Bob Moore ‘s guidance. The lift will assist in training landings and blocking and focuses on Moore’s uphill training that he’s known for. The new upgrade will focus on angles and stages of the vault landing.

“This is a really important upgrade for our student-athletes,” Moore said. “We are able to train our landings better and use uphill training with the click of a button. I am excited to get back in the gym and try it out.”

LSU returns seven gymnast with vaulting experience for the 2021 season. The Tigers’ vault lineup is highlighted by Kiya Johnson along with newcomer Haleigh Bryant who owns multiple J.O. National Championships on vault and scored a perfect 10 on the event at the 2020 Nastia Liukin Cup.

Moore is regarded as one of the top vault coaches in the country with more than 30 years of experience. The two-time WCGA National Coach of the Year has coached LSU gymnasts to 45 All-America honors and six national titles on the event.

LSU vaulters have flourished under his watch as the team has finished in the top 10 of the national rankings in the event 16 of his 20 years at LSU as well as the No. 1 national ranking in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

