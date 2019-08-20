LSU’s Delpit & Fulton Named to AP Preseason All-America Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton picked up more preseason accolades as the duo has been named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, the news organization announced on Tuesday.



Delpit, a returning unanimous All-America from 2018, earned a spot on AP’s preseason first team, while Fulton was named to the second team.



LSU is the only school in the country with two defensive backs named either first or second team preseason All-America by the AP.



A month ago, Delpit and Fulton were named by USA Today as the No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, defensive backs in college football.



Earlier on Tuesday, Delpit, along with outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, were selected as a preseason All-Americas by ESPN.



Delpit, a junior safety from Houston, is coming off a breakout season a year ago as he became only the ninth unanimous All-America in school history. He led the SEC in interceptions with five and was second in the league in passes defended with 14. He also recorded a team-best five sacks in helping the Tigers to a 10-3 overall mark and a Fiesta Bowl victory.



Fulton, a senior cornerback from New Orleans, started the first 10 games at cornerback a year ago before suffering a season-ending injury against Arkansas. Fulton finished with 25 tackles, one interception and ranked No. 4 in the SEC in passes defended with 10.



(Press Release Provided By LSU Athletics)