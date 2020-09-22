LSU Tigers in the NFL – 2020 Week 2

Below is a list of former LSU student-athletes who are currently on NFL rosters. Please use the links to view season and career statistics from NFL.com.
For an all-time listing of former Tigers who played in the NFL, click here.
For an all-time listing of former Tigers in the NFL Draft, click here.
To find this page, visit www.LSUsports.net/nfl.
Tigers in the NFL
(53-Man Rosters, Practice Squads, Injured Reserve – Through 9/19/20; * Practice Squad player elevated to active roster)
|NAME
|AT LSU
|TEAM
|POS.
|2020 STATS/NOTES
|Jamal Adams
|2014-16
|SEA
|S
|Week 2: Started; 6 tackles, 4 assists, 10 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 14 tackles, 8 assists, 22 combined, 2 sack, 1 TFL, 4 QBH
|Kwon Alexander
|2012-14
|SF
|LB
|Week 2: Started; 3 tackles, 2 assists, 5 combined, 1 TFL
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 9 tackles, 5 assists, 14 combined, 1 TFL
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|2011-13
|CLE
|WR
|Week 2: Started; 4 rec., 74 yds., 1 TD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 7 rec., 96 yds.. 1 TD
|Michael Brockers
|2009-11
|LAR
|DT
|Week 2: Started; 2 tackles, 2 combined
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 4 tackles, 4 combined, 1 sack, 1 QBH
|Joe Burrow
|2018-19
|CIN
|QB
|Week 2: Started; 37-61, 316 yds., 3 TD, 7 rush, 19 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 60-97, 509 yds., 4 TD, 1 INT, 15 rush, 65 yds.
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|2017-19
|JAX
|OLB
|Week 2: Played; 1 tackle, 1 assist, 2 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GP; 2 tackle, 2 assist, 4 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
|DJ Chark
|2014-17
|JAX
|WR
|Week 2: Started; 4 rec., 84 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 7 rec., 109 yds., 1 TD
|Saahdiq Charles
|2017-19
|WAS
|OT
|Week 2: Inactive
Season: 0 GP
|Will Clapp
|2014-17
|NO
|C
|Week 2: Inactive
Season: 1 GP
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|2016-19
|DEN
|C
|Week 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|2017-19
|KC
|RB
|Week 2: Started; 10 rush, 38 yds., 6 rec., 32 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 35 rush, 176 yds., 6 rec., 32 yds., 1 TD (27)
|Blake Ferguson
|2015-19
|MIA
|LS
|Week 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
|Reid Ferguson
|2012-15
|BUF
|LS
|Week 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
|Leonard Fournette
|2014-16
|TAM
|RB
|Week 2: Played; 12 rush, 103 yds., 4 rec., 13 yds., 2 TD (47)
Season: 2 GP; 17 rush, 108 yds., 5 rec., 27 yds., 2 TD (47)
|Kristian Fulton
|2016-19
|TEN
|CB
|Week 2: Played; 3 tackles, 3 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
Season: 2 GP; 6 tackles, 1 assist, 7 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
|Russell Gage
|2014-17
|ATL
|WR
|Week 2: Started; 6 rec., 46 yds., 1 TD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 15 rec., 160 yds., 1 TD
|Davon Godchaux
|2014-16
|MIA
|DT
|Week 2: Started; 3 tackles, 3 assists, 6 combined, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 6 tackles, 3 assists, 9 combined, 1 QBH
|Cyril Grayson *
|2012-16
|TAM
|WR
|Activated from Practice Squad, 9/19/20
Week 2: Played
Season: 1 GP
|Jerald Hawkins
|2012-15
|PIT
|OT
|Week 2: Active, Did Not Play
Season: 0 GP
|Donte Jackson
|2015-17
|CAR
|CB
|Week 2: Started; 1 tackle, 2 assists, 3 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 1 tackle, 2 assists, 3 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
|Justin Jefferson
|2017-19
|MIN
|WR
|Week 2: Played; 3 rec., 44 yds.
Season: 2 GP; 5 rec., 70 yds.
|Deion Jones
|2012-15
|ATL
|LB
|Week 2: Started; 1 tackle, 5 assists, 6 combined, 0.5 sack, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 7 tackles, 8 assists, 15 combined, 0.5 sack, 1 QBH
|Arden Key
|2015-17
|LV
|DE
|Week 2: Played; 1 QBH
Season: 2 GP; 1 assist, 1 combined, 1 QBH
|Jarvis Landry
|2011-13
|CLE
|WR
|Week 2: Started; 3 rec., 46 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 8 rec., 107 yds
|Rashard Lawrence
|2016-19
|ARI
|DT
|Week 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
|Damien Lewis
|2018-19
|SEA
|OG
|Week 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
|Tyrann Mathieu
|2010-11
|KC
|DB
|Week 2: Started; 1 tackle, 4 assists, 5 combined, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 9 Tackles, 4 assists, 5 combined, 2 QBH
|Jalen Mills
|2012-15
|PHI
|FS
|Week 2: Started; 5 tackles, 1 assist, 6 combined
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 9 tackles, 2 assist, 11 combined
|Barkevious Mingo
|2010-12
|CHI
|LB
|Week 2: Started; 2 tackles, 2 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 5 tackles, 1 assist, 6 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
|Kevin Minter
|2009-12
|TAM
|LB
|Week 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
|Foster Moreau
|2015-18
|LV
|TE
|Week 2: Played; 1 rec., 31 yds.
Season: 2 GP; 1 rec., 31 yds.
|Patrick Peterson
|2008-10
|ARI
|CB/RS
|Week 2: Started; 1 tackle, 1 combined
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 1 tackle, 1 combined
|Jacob Phillips
|2017-19
|CLE
|LB
|Week 2: Inactive
Season: 1 GS, 1 GP; 1 tackle, 1 combined
|Ethan Pocic
|2013-16
|SEA
|C
|Week 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
|Patrick Queen
|2017-19
|BAL
|LB
|Week 2: Started; 7 tackles, 2 assists, 9 combined, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 11 tackles, 6 assists, 17 combined, 1 sack, 2 QBH, 1 forced fumble
|Duke Riley
|2013-16
|PHI
|LB
|Week 2: Played
Season: 2 GP; 3 tackles, 3 assists, 6 combined, 0.5 sack, 1 QBH
|Trai Turner
|2011-13
|LAC
|OG
|Week 2: Started
Season: 1 GS, 2 GP
|Devin White
|2016-18
|TAM
|LB
|Week 2: Started; 11 tackles, 4 assists, 15 combined, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 PD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 17 tackles, 9 assists, 26 combined, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 PD
|Tre’Davious White
|2013-16
|BUF
|CB
|Week 2: Started; 4 tackles, 4 combined, 2 PD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 4 tackles, 4 combined, 3 PD
|Andrew Whitworth
|2002-05
|LAR
|OT
|Week 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
|Darrel Williams
|2014-17
|KC
|RB
|Week 2: Played; 1 rec., 12 yds.
Season: 2 GP; 7 rush, 23 yds.; 3 rec., 19 yds.
|Greedy Williams
|2016-18
|CLE
|CB
|Week 2: Inactive
Season: 0 GP
|Practice Squad (16 per team in 2020-21; * indicates protected player)
|John Battle
|2014-18
|PIT
|S
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/18/20
|Tashawn Bower
|2013-16
|NE
|DE
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
|Derrick Dillon
|2015-19
|NYG
|WR
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/16/20
|Danny Etling
|2016-17
|SEA
|QB
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
|Breiden Fehoko
|2017-19
|LAC
|DT
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
|Frank Herron
|2013-17
|DET
|DL
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
|Rashard Robinson
|2013-14
|DAL
|CB
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/15/20
|Stephen Sullivan
|2016-19
|SEA
|TE
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
|Kevin Toliver II
|2015-17
|DEN
|DB
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/8/20
|Badara Traore
|2018-19
|CHI
|OT
|Signed to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
|PUP/Injured Reserve
|La’el Collins
|2011-14
|DAL
|OT
|Placed on IR, 9/6/20
|Grant Delpit
|2017-19
|CLE
|S
|Placed on IR
|Danielle Hunter
|2012-14
|MIN
|DE
|Placed on IR, 9/9/20
|Thaddeus Moss
|2017-19
|WAS
|TE
|Played on IR
|Al Woods
|2006-09
|JAX
|DT
|Placed on IR, COVID-19 Opt-Out
|Free Agents (on 2019-20 roster)
|Kendell Beckwith
|2013-16
|LB
|Waived by TAM, 7/29/20
|Alfred Blue
|2010-13
|RB
|Released by JAX, 10/28/19
|Morris Claiborne
|2009-11
|CB
|Free Agent (previously KC)
|Michael Divinity
|2016-19
|LB
|Waived by TAM, 9/6/20
|Dillon Gordon
|2012-15
|OT
|Free Agent (previously CAR)
|Derrius Guice
|2015-17
|RB
|Released by WAS, 8/8/20
|Jeremy Hill
|2012-13
|RB
|Released by LV, 8/5/20
|Adrian Magee
|2015-19
|OL
|Waived by NO, 8/3/20
|Eric Reid
|2010-12
|S
|Free Agent (previously CAR)
|Russell Shepard
|2009-12
|WR
|Free Agent (previously NYG)
|Corey Thompson
|2012-17
|LB
|Waived (inj.) by BUF, 9/6/20
|Spencer Ware
|2010-12
|RB
|Free Agent (previously KC)
^ Restricted free agent
UFA – Unrestricted Free Agent
+ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list
* Practice squad
** Injured Reserve (including Designated to Return list)
*** Non-Football Injured Reserve
^ Reserve/Future contracts
# Suspended
(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)