LSU, SEC schools to restrict attendance at athletic events

NASHVILLE – As announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and by a vote of SEC University Presidents, LSU athletics today confirmed attendance at all LSU athletic events will be restricted to participating student-athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel and credentialed media beginning March 12 through March 30.

“We put the safety and wellbeing of our students and entire LSU community first, and after consulting with other SEC presidents we decided the prudent thing to do is to have athletic contests without fans for the near term,” said Thomas Galligan, interim LSU president, adding that the purpose is to avoid large gatherings and minimize the risk of people getting sick.

The decision to restrict attendance at SEC venues was made in accordance with best practices and guidance from state, federal and public health officials regarding efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The policy will be evaluated after March 30.

“We stand strongly with Commissioner Sankey, President Galligan and our member schools on this decision,” said Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “There is nothing more important than the public health and the wellbeing of our fans and student-athletes. We are prepared to do all that we can to assist in this critical effort.”

The LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact with impacted ticket holders for gymnastics, baseball and softball. LSU athletics officials ask for patience as they work through this unprecedented situation with fans. The attendance restrictions apply to all sports, ticketed and non-ticketed.

As this is a rapidly changing situation, LSU Athletics will continue to monitor developments and consult with University and health officials. LSU encourages fans, student-athletes and families to check LSUSports.net and official social media channels for continuing updates as the situation evolves.

For the latest information on the virus, on travel advisories, and for any updates for the LSU campus community, please visit www.lsu.edu/coronavirus and follow LSU’s official social media channels. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at LSU.

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)