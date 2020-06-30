LSU Places Four on WGCA All-American Scholar List

BATON ROUGE, La. — Four LSU women’s golfers were named 2019-20 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars today. Rising senior Kendall Griffin , rising junior Alden Wallace and rising sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone make up the largest class of honorees in LSU history.

The four Tigers are among 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers honored this season by the national coaches association. Each student-athlete on the list must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to receive the award.

“I am very proud of this year’s team,” said LSU head coach Garrett Runion . “Even with all of the distractions we had, they were able to accomplish some amazing things. To have half of the team – Kendall, Alden, Latanna and Ingrid – be recognized as WGCA All-American Scholars is very impressive. It shows they take pride in their work on the course and in the classroom. They truly embody what it means to be a Student-Athlete.”

For Griffin this is her third consecutive year earning the accolade and the second season in a row for Wallace. It is the first academic honor for Lindblad and Stone. Griffin, Lindblad and Wallace were the only three LSU golfers to play in all seven tournaments this season, while Stone played in six tournaments for the Tigers. Lindblad (No. 4), Stone (No. 359) and Griffin (No. 379) currently rank in the Top-400 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

