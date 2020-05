BATON ROUGE, LA – Maribeth Gorsuch was having a record breaking year when the coronavirus pandemic ended LSU’s softball season. For Gorsuch, this wasn’t the first time she’s faced a major setback.

“When I was 15 I got hit with a line drive and I ended up fracturing this entire side of my face, my cheek bone, my eyebrow bone, and just my orbital bone and I had to have reconstructive surgery,” says LSU senior pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch.

