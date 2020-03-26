LSU Gymnasts Combine for Six All-America Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Reagan Campbell, Kennedi Edney, Ruby Harrold and Kiya Johnson combined to earn six Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Regular Season All-America honors, the association announced.

A gymnast earns All-America honors if they finish in the top-16 of the final NQS individual event rankings.

Overall, LSU gymnasts have combined to earn 72 All-America honors in the regular season since the association begin this honor in 2013. LSU has now combined to earn 267 regular season and meet honors in program history.

Johnson earned her first All-America honors on vault, floor and all-around. In her debut season, Johnson scored a perfect score on vault, multiple scores of 9.975 on floor and career high 39.75 in the all-around. The Dallas, Texas, native finished second on floor, fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around.

Edney finished her career as an 18-time All-American, the fourth most honors in school history. The two-time NCAA champion earned her final honor on vault in 2020. Harrold also earned an All-America honor on vault after finishing with an NQS of 9.895. Campbell rounded out the group with honors on beam. The Tigers’ anchor on the event scored a 9.90 in six meets this season.

