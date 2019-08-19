LSU Finishes Where it Left Off in 2018, Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU will start the 2019 season right where they left off a year ago as the Tigers have been ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25, the organization announced on Monday.

LSU capped its 10-3 season a year ago with a 40-32 win over previously undefeated Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl, a victory that propelled the Tigers to a No. 6 final national ranking from the AP.

The No. 6 preseason ranking from the AP is the highest for LSU since 2016 when the Tigers opened the year ranked No. 5 in the nation. LSU has been ranked in every AP preseason poll since 2001.

The Tigers are slated to face five teams ranked in the AP Top 25, which includes three in the top 10. Ranked teams on LSU’s schedule include: No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Florida, No. 10 Texas, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.

The sixth-ranked Tigers open the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the Georgia Southern game as well as season ticket packages for the entire 2019 home slate and multi-game packages along with parking passes are still available and can be purchased online at www.LSUtix.net.

The following is a look at LSU’s preseason AP ranking dating back to 2001:

Year AP Preseason Ranking

2001 No. 14

2002 No. 14

2003 No. 14

2004 No. 4

2005 No. 5

2006 No. 8

2007 No. 2

2008 No. 7

2009 No. 11

2010 No. 21

2011 No. 4

2012 No. 3

2013 No. 12

2014 No. 13

2015 No. 14

2016 No. 5

2017 No. 13

2018 No. 25

2019 No. 6

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)