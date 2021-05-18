LSU falls in final midweek game vs Demons

BATON ROUGE, La. – Northwestern State pitchers limited LSU to three runs on five hits and pounded out 12 hits for a 7-3 victory Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU falls to 32-20 on the year and Northwestern State moves to 27-24 overall.

Demon starter Ethan Francis picked up the win pitching two innings, giving no runs on one hit, while walking two batters. Drayton Brown earned his fifth save coming in relief during the bottom of the eighth inning.

LSU will return to action this weekend, as the Tigers head to Bryan-College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies for a three-game SEC series starting on Thursday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The matchup will be televised on ESPNU, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)