LSU explodes in extra-inning win to clinch SEC Tourney berth

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri paces in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri notched the 1500th win of his coaching career the same night LSU punched its ticket to the SEC Tournament, but the 12-6 win was anything but easy.

LSU and Texas A&M went to extra innings, locked at 6-all.

LSU went without a hit from the fifth inning til the 11th.

But, the offense wouldn’t truly come through and break the game open until a six-run 13th inning.

LSU and Texas A&M face off for the rubber match on Saturday at 2pm.

