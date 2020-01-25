LSU Dual-Athlete Mo Hampton ready for baseball following championship season

As LSU’s 2020 baseball season is approaching, the team has one thing in mind: a national championship, but one of their players, freshman Mo Hampton, already has a ring with the football team. Hampton has been ready for baseball season though and the Tigers noticed his work ethic.

“He came to my office at 9 a.m. on Thursday cause he wanted to hit…then went got on a bus and flew to Washington [D.C.]. Then flew back. They landed at eight o’clock. He called Coach Smith…he took batting practice at 10 o’clock that night,” head coach Paul Mainieri said about Hampton’s schedule during LSU’s trip to the White House.

Now of course, meeting the president was a once in a lifetime experience, but Hampton said he just wanted to get back to the diamond and back in the groove of baseball.

“I love the game of baseball. I been playing it since I was six years old. I missed it honestly,” Hampton said.

