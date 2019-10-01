LSU Defense tries to get healthy while preparing for Utah State

BATON ROUGE – Rashard Lawrence and K’Lavon Chaisson are a couple of players that are injured for LSU’s defense, and as they work their way back, their teammates certainly know how important both players are for their success.

“Just the presence that they’re there first of all. Teams always have to worry about K’Lavon off the edge and Rashard in the middle. That’s a big body, and of course, the pass rush and leadership they bring,” LSU junior safety Grant Delpit says.

The Tigers defense needs their key players healthy quickly. Saturday they face Utah State who runs an uptempo offense, but head coach Ed Orgeron is getting the team ready with a warp speed scout offense.

“We have several speeds that we use on our offense, and one of them is ‘as fast as you can.’ That’s called warp. Our second team will practice at that speed versus our defense to simulate Utah State’s speed,” Coach Orgeron says.

Click the video for more details on the story.