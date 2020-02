MAGNOLIA, MS – South Pike high school senior, Alex Adams decommitted from Mississippi State in May of 2019 and announced his commitment to LSU less than a month before National Signing Day.

Adams will be signing to play football for the Tigers and hopes to also pursue track and field.

He is rated a 3 star wide receiver by many recruiting sites based on his athleticism and size.

To hear why he chose to commit to LSU, click the video provided.