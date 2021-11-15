LSU Basketball rides second half run to down Liberty, stay undefeated

LSU Basketball moved its record to 3-0 with a win at home vs Liberty, 74-58.

Darius Days once again caught fire from beyond the arc, shooting 5-for-10 from three-point land. He ended the night with 26 points on the game.

Darius Days (first 3 games) is 16/25 from 3-point land



That's 64% from beyond the arc#LSU pic.twitter.com/QqsIEfTefX — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 16, 2021

The Tigers trailed 26-25 at halftime, but Will Wade’s troops rode a second-half 11-0 run to eventually push & keep the lead for good.

#LSU wins 74-58. Darius Days had 20 second half points.



Tigers went on a 27-6 run to close the game after HC Will Wade got a technical lol. #BootUp — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) November 16, 2021

LSU freshman center Efton Reid scored 13 on the night, including his first collegiate three point make.

LSU defeats Liberty, 74-58.



D. Days: 25 points, 7 rebounds

E. Reid: 13 points, 6 rebounds

E. Gaines: 10 points, 3 assists

X. Pinson: 10 points, 7 assists



Gritty win for the Tigers.



3-0. #BootUp — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) November 16, 2021

LSU will now take on McNeese at home on Thursday night.