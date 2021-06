LSU Baseball lost its first Regional Opener for the first time since 1985 (only its second loss in a Regional in its history). The Tigers fell to Gonzaga 3-0 in the night game in Eugene, Oregon.

The Tiger mustered only four total hits, as Gonzaga starting pitcher Alek Jacob threw a complete game vs LSU.

LSU will now have to face an elimination game on Saturday vs Central Connecticut State at 3pm CT.

For all updates from the Eugene Regional, keep it on your Louisiana Geaux Nation.