LSU Baseball falls in Game One vs Miss St

#10 LSU opened Southeastern Conference play with a loss vs #2 Mississippi State on Friday, mustering just three hits and one run in the first seven innings.

Jaden Hill went the deepest he’s pitched (7.1 IP, 106 pitches) this season, holding the Bulldogs scoreless through his first four innings pitched.

The Tiger bats were held scoreless through the first five innings, thanks to Christian MacLeod’s nine strikeouts through six innings pitched.

For the full highlights & postgame reaction, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation tonight at 9 & 10pm on FOX 44 and NBC Local 33.