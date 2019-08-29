LSU announces ‘Safe Driver’ program for home football games

LSU will offer a “Safe Driver Tiger” program for all games in Tiger Stadium this year for those fans who pledge to be the designated driver for their respective groups.

The “Safe Driver Program” is a cooperative effort between LSU and Aramark and is available to fans 21 years of age or older. Fans can sign up to be a designated driver for their group at two locations in Tiger Stadium: northeast field level between gates 8 and 10 and south field level near section 407 and 408.

Fans can begin registering as a designated driver when the stadium opens. Registration closes at the end of the first quarter.

Those fans that sign up to be the “Safe Driver” for their group will be given a voucher for a free bottled water or soft drink. They will also have their hand stamped identifying them as a designated driver.

Each week, LSU will select a “Safe Driver of the Game” and that fan receive a parking pass and two pre-game passes for the next LSU home game.

For more information on LSU’s “Safe Driver Tiger” program or any other game-related questions, please visit www.LSUsports.net/gameday or call LSU Athletics Guest Services at 225.578.4085.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)