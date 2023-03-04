GREENVILLE, SC – LSU can check another first off their list in just year two under Head Coach Kim Mulkey. The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers man handled Georgia in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday with an 83-66 win. It’s the first SEC Tournament win for Coach Mulkey after going one and done in last year’s tournament.

Now they’ll square off with No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers in the Semifinals Saturday night. If LSU wins, they’ll advance to the SEC Tournament Championship for the first time since 2011.

“You have to have goals and our goal was to win one game here and we’ve done that now,” said Mulkey. “Can we win the next one, can we get to the championship? You get a little bit greedy.”

