Loves Park mother guilty after 1-year-old drowns in bathtub

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Stephanie Larson was found guilty Wednesday of the death of her baby, after she left her in a bathtub unattended.

Loves Park Police were called to the 5100 block of Rocky Lane on October 23rd, 2017, where they found a one-year old girl who was not breathing.

The baby’s father told police he had returned from work around 6:30 p.m. and found the girl floating in the bathtub. He said he began CPR until paramedics arrived, but the baby did not survive.

Detectives learned that Larson put the baby in the tub and then forgot about her.

She was found guilty on the charge of Endangering the Life of a Child, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30th.

