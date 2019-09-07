Louisiana Gov. tours Shreveport Goodwill

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards visited Shreveport Friday to tour a local Goodwill store that highlighted the various resources the organization offers.

Goodwill is known for taking in used items and reselling them, but what many people don’t know is they offer several workforce development programs.

Over the past three years, the Goodwills of Louisiana have provided jobs for more than 50,000 people.

“People who show up and want help. They will find that help here,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, (D) Louisiana.

Goodwill is expected to hire 55 more employees this year and next. They say there are also plans to open two more stores this year.