Louisiana Department of Education releases guidelines for reopening schools

The Louisiana Department of Education has released new guidelines for school districts on reopening schools in the fall. The state sent out a 20-page guide Thursday. It’s a road map for students, parents, faculty and staff, for when classes resume later this year.

The new guidelines have three plans for best case to worst case scenarios. First, students return to schools as normal in a traditional school setting with virus mitigation efforts in place. Next, students return to a hybrid learning environment, where learning is a combination of in person and on line. Finally, students do not return to campus, and take all classes online.

Some of the guidelines are based on Governor Edwards’ phases of reopening. Under Phase 2, groups would be limited to 25, including adults. Under phase 3 — it doubles to 50, including adults. Staggered class times would also limit the number of students in hallways.

When students eat lunch, group times would be staggered. Social distancing rules would be enforced. Cafeterias would be thoroughly cleaned between groups.

When getting kids to and from school, there would be social distancing between students on buses. That means buses would not be at capacity. So, more parents driving their kids to school would be encouraged.

Students participating in sports, under Phase 2, there would be no contact and high risk sports. Under Phase 3, contact and high-risk sports, like football, would be allowed.