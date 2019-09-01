LIVE: We bring you the latest on the shootings in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Starting at 7 a.m., we will bring you the latest information on the shootings that killed six and injured more than 20 in Odessa.

Our crews remain scattered throughout the city to bring you updates as they become available.

MIDLAND, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Police cars and tape block off a crime scene nearby the Cinergy Odessa movie theater where a gunman was shot and killed on August 31, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Officials say the unidentified suspect killed 5 people and injured 21 in Midland and nearby Odessa. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

Here is what we know so far:

Police Chief Michael Gerke said a DPS Trooper made a traffic stop of a car in Odessa at 3:17 pm. He said the driver shot the Trooper. DPS would later say the Trooper is in serious condition.

Gerke, during a press conference at about 6:00 p.m., said the suspect drove off. He was described as a white male in his 30’s.

DPS said the original traffic stop was for failing to signal a left turn while driving.

Gerke said the suspect then hijacked a mail truck. For a time, police were not sure if it was one suspect or two. Later updates indicated one suspect.

KMID reported that a US Postal carrier was shot in the hijacking of the mail truck.

Gerke said the suspect began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Gerke said five people died, and 21 people were injured. Three officers were among the injured.

The suspect was located at the Cinergy movie theater. Gerke said officers shot and killed the suspect at that location.

University Medical Center in Lubbock said one victim, a 17-month-old child, was airlifted to Lubbock for treatment.

A man prays outside of the Medical Center Hospital Emergency room in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, following a shooting at random in the area of Odessa and Midland. Several people were dead after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in West Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said Saturday. The gunman was killed and a few law enforcement officers were among the injured. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

At about 6:30, Medical Center Hospital said 14 victims were on site. Later, that number was corrected to 13.

Medical Center Hospital was on lock-down as a precaution. Russell Tiffin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said the blood supply was good. Grief counselors were on site.

Governor Greg Abbot issued a statement. Among other things, he said he would visit Odessa on Sunday.

Prior to 8:00 p.m., Medical Center Hospital gave an update that seven (7) patients were critical, two (2) were in serious condition. Two (2) were treated and released. One died, and one pediatric patient was transferred to another hospital. Eight (8) patients needed surgery.

DPS said the Trooper who was shot was in serious but stable condition. DPS said an Odessa Police Officer and Midland Police Officer were also stable.

UMC in Lubbock said Saturday night that the 17-month old is in satisfactory condition

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke talks to the media in the Odessa Police Department in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, following a shooting at random in the area of Odessa and Midland. Several people were dead after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in West Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said Saturday. The gunman was killed and a few law enforcement officers were among the injured. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

We also know that GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the 17-month-old and the MPD officer injured in Saturday’s shooting.

Those links can be found below:

Little is known at this time about the victims or the suspect. Police have described the suspect as a white man in his 30’s.

Authorities have not officially identified any of the victim’s or the suspect in the shooting.

See the full news conference from OPD Chief Mike Gerke.