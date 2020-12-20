LIVE: LSU postgame after win vs Ole Miss

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award has become one of the most well-respected honors bestowed upon NFL players over the last six seasons. This year, one of Shreveport's own has been nominated for the award because of his respect for the game of football and his opponents.

Buffalo Bills defensive back and Green Oaks alumni Tre'Davious White selected as this year's nominee by the franchise.