Latanna Stone Qualifies For U.S. Women’s Golf Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Latanna Stone, who will be a junior this coming school year for the Tigers, advanced through a qualifier Thursday at the Streamsong Resort Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida.

Stone captured one of the five qualifying sports from this event for the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur at the prestigious Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Stone, who is listed from Riverview, Florida, posted a 1-under 72 on the par 73, 6,338 layout to tie for the fourth and fifth qualifying spots with Lauren Miller of Niceville, Florida. Elle Nachmann was the medalist at 4-under 69.

Stone had two birdies on her front nine on the 512-yard par 5 fourth hole and on the 299-yard par 4 sixth hole.

Stone’s only miscue was a bogey on one of the two par 3 holes on the final nine.

Stone earned first-team All-SEC honors for the Tigers and honorable mention All-America honors in helping lead LSU to the NCAA Championships and a ninth-place finish.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)