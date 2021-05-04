JuVaughn Harrison Named SEC Field Athlete of the Week

Baton Rouge, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU jumper JuVaughn Harrison has been named the SEC Field Athlete of the Week.

Harrison went up and over a bar of 7’ 6.50” (2.30 meters) in the high jump Saturday at the LSU Invitational. The mark broke Tom Lange’s previous LSU school record that had stood since 1990 and it moved JuVaughn into the national lead. Harrison also owns the national lead in the long jump with a mark of 27’ 8.25” (8.44 meters) that he registered at the LSU Alumni Gold on April 24.

His long jump of 27’ 8.25” leads the 2021 world standings and his high jump clearance of 7’ 6.50” ranks No. 2 this year on the world leaderboard.

LSU track and field is off this week before they head to College Station for the SEC Outdoor Championships May 13-15.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week

Jake Norris – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week – March 23

Monique Hardy – Women’s Field Athlete of the Week – March 23

Tonea Marshall – Women’s Track Athlete of the Week – March 30

Terrance Laird – Men’s Track Athlete of the Week – March 30

Leah Phillips – Women’s Freshman of the Week – March 30

Tonea Marshall – Women’s Track Athlete of the Week – April 13

Terrance Laird – Men’s Track Athlete of the Week – April 20

Noah Williams – Men’s Track Athlete of the Week – April 27

JuVaughn Harrison – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week – April 27

Tzuriel Pedigo – Men’s Newcomer of the Week – April 27

Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell – Men’s Freshman of the Week – April 27

JuVaughn Harrison – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week – May 4

(Release via LSU Athletics)