Johnson’s Perfect 10 seals Jay Clark’s first win as head coach

Uncategorized

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Kiya Johnson anchored the night for No. 3 LSU Gymnastics with a perfect score to lead the Fighting Tigers to a 196.550-196.350 win over No. 15 Arkansas. 

(Recap & video via LSU Gymastics)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story