Johnson’s Perfect 10 seals Jay Clark’s first win as head coach

by: Brian Holland
BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Kiya Johnson anchored the night for No. 3 LSU Gymnastics with a perfect score to lead the Fighting Tigers to a 196.550-196.350 win over No. 15 Arkansas.
GIVE HER THE CROWN 🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟 pic.twitter.com/frLfubeyXK— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 9, 2021
Fought Like Tigers… Until the very end pic.twitter.com/rI6VODCZCd— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 9, 2021
(Recap & video via LSU Gymastics)