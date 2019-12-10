Joe Brady speaks after winning the Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – LSU Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Joe Brady won the Broyles Award December 10th after one full regular season with the Tigers.

“Honestly it’s hard to put into words. I’m just grateful for the guys I get to coach and the staff I get to work with. Right now, I’m standing in front you guys because of them,” Brady said.

The Tigers have broken several offensive records in both program and SEC history during the 2019 season. LSU became the first team in the history of the conference to have a 4,000-yard passer in Joe Burrow, two 1,000-yard receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, and a 1,000-yard rusher in Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Burrow also broke LSU’s record for most passing touchdowns in a single season, and Chase has the most receiving touchdowns.

“We created a system that put our players in the best position to have success, and it’s a credit to them. The work ethic they put in, the time commitments…it’s motivating as a coach.”

Brady also credits LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger for the recognition he is receiving.

“I”m going to tell him ‘Congratulations on the Broyles Award.’ I”m not kidding when I think this should just say ‘Steve Ensminger,’ but if it says ‘Joe Brady,’ it should say ‘/Steve Ensminger’ next to it.”

Click the video for Brady’s full interview after winning the Broyles Award.

Video courtesy of KNWA.